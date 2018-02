BRIEF-Atmos Energy Corp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.89

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER; RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.85 TO $4.05 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.89

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE OF $1.3 BILLION TO $1.4 BILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.82 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ONE-TIME INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $161.9 MILLION, OR $1.49 PER DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: