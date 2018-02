Feb 21 (Reuters) - Atn International Inc:

* ATN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.71

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 16 PERCENT TO $107.7 MILLION

* ATN INTERNATIONAL - SEES FY 2018 CAPEX FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL TELECOM BUSINESSES TO BE $65 MILLION TO $80 MILLION EXCLUDING HURRICANE RESTORATION COSTS

* HURRICANE RESTORATION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $35 MILLION AND $45 MILLION IN 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69