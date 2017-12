Dec 17 (Reuters) - Atos:

* ATOS SAYS HAS DECIDED NOT TO PURSUE ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE GEMALTO AT 46 EUROS PER SHARE

* ATOS SAYS SHOULD THALES' CONDITIONAL OFFER FOR GEMALTO NOT BE COMPLETED, IT WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS A COMBINATION WITH GEMALTO