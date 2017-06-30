FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Atossa Genetics says on June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3 - SEC Filing
2017年6月30日 / 下午1点38分

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Atossa Genetics Inc

* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Atossa Genetics Inc - Temporary modification includes lowering exercise price of warrants to $0.26 per share

* Atossa Genetics Inc - Temporary modification includes setting applicable VWAP price at $0.52 per share

* Atossa Genetics Inc - In connection with temporary modification, agreed to extend lock-up period in underwriting agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2urstSV] Further company coverage:

