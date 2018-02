Feb 26 (Reuters) - Atricure Inc:

* ATRICURE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 REVENUE $46.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MILLION TO $196 MILLION

* ‍ PROJECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, A NON-GAAP MEASURE, IS PROJECTED TO BE POSITIVE FOR 2018​

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $174.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $174.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $45.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S