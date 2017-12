BRIEF-AT&T Releases Details Of Tentative Agreement In Mobility Orange Contract Negotiations

Dec 15 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T RELEASES DETAILS OF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT IN MOBILITY ORANGE CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

* SAYS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CWA INCLUDES RETROACTIVE WAGE INCREASES BACK TO FEB. 12, 2017

* SAYS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CWA INCLUDES GENERAL WAGE HIKE OF 2.25% EFFECTIVE FEB. 12, 2017; 3% EFFECTIVE FEB. 11, 2018

* SAYS FOUR-YEAR TENTATIVE AGREEMENT INCLUDES WAGE AND PENSION INCREASES, HEALTHCARE BENEFITS

* SAYS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CWA INCLUDES GENERAL WAGE HIKE OF 2.25% EFFECTIVE FEB. 10, 2019; 2.25% EFFECTIVE FEB. 9, 2020