Feb 12 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T SAYS JOHN DONOVAN, CEO OF AT&T COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 27,997 SHARES OF AT&T ON FEB 9 IN MULTIPLE TRANSACTIONS - SEC FILING

* AT&T SAYS JOHN DONOVAN PURCHASED SHARES OF AT&T IN MULTIPLE TRANSACTIONS AT PRICES RANGING FROM $35.06 TO $36.05, INCLUSIVE