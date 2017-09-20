BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for Atwood Orca

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:
* Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for the Atwood Orca
* Atwood Oceanics Inc - drilling program would be expected to extend until about April 2019
* Atwood Oceanics Inc - as a result of this contract, expected earliest availability of Atwood Orca is August 2018, assuming no options are exercised
* Atwood Oceanics Inc - if both options were to be exercised, drilling program would be expected to extend until about April 2019