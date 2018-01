BRIEF-Audentes Announces Positive Interim Data From First Dose Cohort Of Aspiro

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Audentes Therapeutics Inc:

* AUDENTES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM FIRST DOSE COHORT OF ASPIRO, A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT132 IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED MYOTUBULAR MYOPATHY

* PLANS TO PROVIDE NEXT UPDATE ON INTERIM DATA FROM ASPIRO IN Q2 2018

* TOTAL 6 ADVERSE EVENTS (AES) REPORTED IN ASPIRO, 2 OF WHICH WERE DETERMINED TO BE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS (SAES)

* ‍OF FOUR NON-SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS, TWO HAVE BEEN DETERMINED TO BE PROBABLY OR POSSIBLY TREATMENT-RELATED​

