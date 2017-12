BRIEF-Aumento Capital Vi Says Entered Into Non-Binding Letter Of Intent With Cryptostar Inc To Combine Businesses

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Aumento Capital Vi Corp:

* AUMENTO CAPITAL VI - ENTERED INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT DATED DECE 22, WITH CRYPTOSTAR INC. TO COMBINE BUSINESSES OF TWO COMPANIES

* AUMENTO CAPITAL VI CORP - PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN A REVERSE TAKEOVER OF ACC BY CRYPTOSTAR AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* AUMENTO CAPITAL VI - CRYPTOSTAR SHALL HAVE COMPLETED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR PROCEEDS OF MINIMUM OF $21.5 MILLION AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE PER SHARE OF $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: