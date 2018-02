Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aura Minerals Inc:

* AURA MINERALS INC. AND RIO NOVO GOLD INC. ANNOUNCE APPROVAL OF THE MERGER AT THEIR SPECIAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* AURA MINERALS - ‍AT AURA MEETING, 85% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF AURA WERE REPRESENTED IN PERSON OR BY PROXY, WITH SHAREHOLDERS APPROVING MERGER​ PLAN