FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨12点34分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc.-

* AuRico Metals reports 2017 second quarter results

* AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly ‍royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016​

* AuRico Metals Inc - ‍annual royalty revenue guidance has been revised upwards for second time in 2017, to a range of $10.5 to $11.0 million​

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) $10.5 million to $11.0 million

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 kemess underground capital expenditures $6.0 million to $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below