Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides operational highlights

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Aurora phase III trial in lupus nephritis on track​

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - Believe​ co have sufficient financial resources to fund LN program,conduct work on new indications & fund operations into 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: