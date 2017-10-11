FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Auris Medical announces share purchase agreements with Lincoln Park Capital Fund
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 上午11点08分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Auris Medical announces share purchase agreements with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris Medical announces share purchase agreements with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, Llc

* Auris Medical Holding AG - ‍execution of two share purchase agreements for up to $15.0 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, Llc​

* Auris Medical Holding - ‍pursuant to agreement dated Oct 10 Auris Medical may require LPC, to subscribe for up to $13.5 million worth of its common shares​

* Auris Medical Holding- on Oct 10, Auris entered into purchase agreement with LPC as per which LPC subscribed for $1.5 million worth of Auris’s shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below