Sept 28 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris Medical announces transfer to Nasdaq capital market

* Auris Medical Holding AG - co’s shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under symbol “EARS.”​

* Auris Medical-approval of co’s request to Nasdaq Stock Market Llc to transfer listing of common shares To Nasdaq Capital Market from Nasdaq Global Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: