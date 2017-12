Dec 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS AND CANNAROYALTY SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR INTERNATIONAL DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT

* AURORA CANNABIS - CO, CANNAROYALTY SIGNED BINDING LETTER OF INTENT GIVING AURORA EXCLUSIVE RIGHT FOR 90 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE FINAL LICENSING AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: