Aug 10 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc-

* AutoCanada Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 6.3 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new vehicle unit sales were 13,429, up 11.0% from same period in 2016

* Q2 revenue view c$823.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S