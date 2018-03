BRIEF-Autohome Announces Q4 Diluted EPS RMB 6.15

March 7 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc:

* AUTOHOME INC. ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 1.1 TO 3.6 PERCENT

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.24

* QTRLY NET REVENUES RMB 1,751.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,014.9 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 NET REVENUES IN RANGE OF RMB1.22 BILLION TO RMB1.25 BILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW CNY 1.70 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCOME TAX EXPENSE WAS RMB267.1 MILLION IN 2017, A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE FROM RMB32.6 MILLION IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: