Feb 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc:

* AUTOLIV DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 62 CENTS PER SHARE FOR Q2 2018, AN INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE FROM PREVIOUS LEVEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)