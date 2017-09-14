FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv sets financial targets for 2020
2017年9月14日 / 凌晨5点14分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Autoliv sets financial targets for 2020

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv - will outline its strategy for shareholder value creation and sets 2020 targets for passive safety and electronics as standalone entities

* Says sets 2020 targets for passive safety and electronics as standalone entities.

* Says 2020 targets for passive safety as a standalone entity are as follows:

* Says to surpass $10 billion in sales, indicating an annual growth rate of around 8% from 2017

* Says to increase its current passive safety market share from 39% to 45% or more.

* Says to reach an adjusted* operating margin of around 13%.

* Says in addition, passive safety’s 2022 target and ambition for 2025 is to maintain its market share and to grow sales at least in line with passive safety market

* Says 2020 targets for electronics as a standalone entity are as follows:

* Says to reach $3 billion in sales, indicating an annual growth rate of 10% from 2017

* Says this target includes that active safety surpasses $1 billion in sales.

* Says electronics targets an adjusted* operating margin of 0-5% in 2020.

* Says in addition, for 2022, electronics’ targets sales of around $4 billion

* Says for 2022, active safety targets sales of around $2 billion

* Says for 2025, electronics’ ambition is to surpass $6 billion in sales, with active safety sales of around $4 billion

* Says if separation takes place, process is estimated to take around one year under most separation scenarios

* Says updates some of its end of decade (2019) targets, under current corporate structure

* Says to surpass $12 billion in sales, which is an increase from previous target of ”reach $12 billion

* Says of more than $12 billion in sales, more than $9.5 billion are expected to come from passive safety business segment and around $2.5 billion from electronics business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

