Sept 28 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* AUTOLIV TO ACQUIRE LIDAR AND TIME OF FLIGHT CAMERA EXPERTISE

* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS OF SWEDISH BASED LIDAR SPECIALIST COMPANY FOTONIC I NORDEN AB

* SAYS ACQUISITION REPRESENTS A TRANSFER OF CERTAIN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS, DEVELOPMENT AND PROTOTYPING ASSETS AND DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES, INCLUDING ABOUT 35 ENGINEERING EXPERTS