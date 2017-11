Nov 27 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING - ‍INDEPENDENT INSPECTORS OF ELECTION CERTIFIED RESULTS CONFIRMING SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO RE-ELECT 10 OF ADP‘S DIRECTORS

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING- ‍CERTIFIED RESULTS CONFIRM PERSHING SQUARE'S NOMINEES DID NOT EXCEED 20% OF VOTE FROM HOLDERS OF A‎DP'S OUTSTANDING SHARES