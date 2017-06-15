FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上9点07分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing

* Automatic Data Processing- 5-year facility contains accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be increased by $500 million to $2.75 billion

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - 364-day facility replaced company's prior $3.25 billion 364-day facility, entered into on june 15, 2016

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - co entered into a $2.25 billion five-year credit agreement - sec filing

* Automatic Data Processing- five-year facility contains accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be increased by $500 million to $2.75 billion

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - existing $3.75 billion five-year credit agreement entered into on june 15, 2016 will continue in full force and effect

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - lenders' commitments under five-year facility will expire and borrowings thereunder will mature on june 14, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2sxOXVF Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below