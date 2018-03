BRIEF-Automodular And Hls Receive Shareholder And Court Approval For Plan Of Arrangement

March 8 (Reuters) - Automodular Corp:

* AUTOMODULAR AND HLS RECEIVE SHAREHOLDER AND COURT APPROVAL FOR PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* AUTOMODULAR - FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF REQUISITE SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS, ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE GRANTED FINAL ORDER WITH RESPECT TO ARRANGEMENT

* AUTOMODULAR CORP - UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”

* AUTOMODULAR - ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE RULED $7 MILLION SETTLEMENT OF AMD'S LITIGATION WITH GENERAL MOTORS IS INCLUSIVE OF HST