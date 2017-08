BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 sales up 2.4% to CHF 1.12 bln

July 25 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* H1 SALES IN SWISS FRANCS ROSE BY 2.4% TO CHF 1,117.9 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 1,091.3 MILLION)‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS REACHED A NEW HIGH OF CHF 61.2 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 60.6 MILLION)‍​

* EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS ROSE FROM CHF 89.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 TO CHF 93.1 MILLION

* SEES NET SALES GROWTH IN 2017 TO BE ABOVE MARKET, BUT BELOW ANNUAL TARGET OF 4% TO 5% AND THE EBIT MARGIN TO EXCEED 8%‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2eJUORT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)