June 21 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG

* AUTONEUM HAS SOLD ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN BETIM, BRAZIL, TO AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER STS GROUP

* SALE IS A NECESSARY MOVE FOR ADAPTING THE COMPANY’S SOUTH AMERICAN PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO LONG-TERM MARKET DEMAND Source text - bit.ly/2sqrDrq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)