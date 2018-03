March 8 (Reuters) - AutoWeb Inc:

* AUTOWEB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $5.22

* Q4 REVENUE $33.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $35.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO

* AUTOWEB - DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS FROM CUSTOMERS REMAINED STRONG IN Q4

* AUTOWEB - CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QUARTER DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: