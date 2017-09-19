FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AutoZone reports Q4 earnings per share of $15.27
2017年9月19日 / 上午11点24分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-AutoZone reports Q4 earnings per share of $15.27

Sept 19 (Reuters) - AutoZone Inc

* AutoZone 4th quarter same store sales increase 1.0%; 4th quarter EPS increases 6.8% to $15.27; fiscal 2017 sales of $10.9 billion; fiscal 2017 EPS increases 8.3% to $44.07

* Q4 earnings per share $15.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $15.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $15.18 excluding items

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.49 billion

* AutoZone Inc - at quarter-end ‍inventory increased 6.9% over same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

