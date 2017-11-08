BRIEF-Avadel Pharma Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Avadel pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 revenue $39.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.35

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $165 million to $175 million

* Avadel pharmaceuticals plc - ‍during q4 of 2017, company expects to spend approximately $15 million on launch preparation costs for noctiva​

* Avadel pharmaceuticals - ‍ during q4 , expects to spend between $8 to $10 million in research and development costs, associated with rest-on clinical trial​

* Avadel pharmaceuticals plc - ‍for full year, research and development costs are now expected to be in range of $30 to $35 million​