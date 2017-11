Nov 22 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc:

* Avante announces results for the period ended september 30, 2017

* Avante Logixx Inc - qtrly diluted income per share $0.001​

* Avante Logixx Inc - qtrly ‍total revenues $5.6 million versus $5.0 million