Jan 31 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* AVAYA ACQUIRES SPOKEN COMMUNICATIONS, A LEADING CONTACT CENTER AS A SERVICE PROVIDER

* AVAYA ACQUIRES SPOKEN COMMUNICATIONS, A LEADING CONTACT CENTER AS A SERVICE PROVIDER

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - TRANSACTION, WILL BE FUNDED BY CASH ON HAND​

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MERCER ROWE WILL LEAD COMBINED SPOKEN AND AVAYA CLOUD TEAMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: