BRIEF-Avaya announces post-emergence board of directors

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp
* Avaya announces post-emergence board of directors
* Avaya Holdings Corp - announced members selected to serve on company’s board of directors upon its emergence from chapter 11 as a public company
* Avaya Holdings Corp - current board is expected to remain in place until new board assumes its responsibilities upon emergence from chapter 11
* Avaya Holdings - hearing to consider confirmation of second amended plan by U.S. Bankruptcy court is scheduled to commence on Nov 28
* Avaya Holdings Corp - jim Chirico is Avaya's current president and chief executive officer and formerly its chief operating officer