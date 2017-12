BRIEF-Avaya Completes Financial Restructuring

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* AVAYA SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND EMERGES FROM CHAPTER 11

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP SAYS IS TAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO LIST ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - EXPECTS TO HAVE APPROXIMATELY 110 MILLION SHARES OUTSTANDING UPON EMERGENCE FROM CHAPTER 11

* AVAYA HOLDINGS - REDUCED PRIOR DEBT LOAD BY ABOUT $3 BILLION, EXITS WITH MORE THAN $300 MILLION IN CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET