FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avaya Inc announces upsize and pricing of $2.925 bln senior secured term loan
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 下午1点14分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Avaya Inc announces upsize and pricing of $2.925 bln senior secured term loan

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Avaya Inc

* Avaya Inc announces upsize due to strong demand and pricing of $2.925 billion senior secured term loan

* Avaya Holdings - unit Avaya Inc has successfully priced a $2.925 billion senior secured term loan, which was upsized from $2.425 billion​

* Avaya Holdings - revised capital structure is expected to result in more than $200 million in annual cash interest savings compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Avaya Holdings - hearing to consider confirmation of Avaya’s plan of reorganization is scheduled to commence on November 28, 2017​

* Avaya Holdings - funding,closing of term loan expected to occur in dec concurrent with anticipated effective date of Avaya’s plan of reorganization​

* Avaya Holdings - proceeds from term loan will be used to support Avaya’s emergence from chapter 11​

* Avaya Holdings - ‍term loan will mature in 2024 and bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 4.75% per annum, with a 1.00% LIBOR floor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below