BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 晚上8点36分

BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Avenue Capital Management II L.P.:

* Avenue Capital Management II L.P. reports 13.9 percent stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc as of November 14, 2017 - ​SEC filing

* Avenue Capital ​says to recommend that Midstates Petroleum hire advisers to review opportunities to maximize shareholder value

* Avenue Capital - may make proposals for potential changes in operations, management, board composition, governance, among other things

* Avenue Capital ​says to have discussions with all or some of Midstates Petroleum’s management, board, other shareholders and/or third parties Source text: (bit.ly/2hwV5te) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
