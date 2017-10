Sept 27 (Reuters) - Avenue Therapeutics Inc

* Avenue Therapeutics announces dosing of first patient in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of intravenous tramadol for the management of postoperative pain

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says ‍expect to report topline data in Q2 of 2018​

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc - about 405 patients will be enrolled to IV tramadol 50 mg, IV tramadol 25 mg or placebo in a 1:1:1 ratio​