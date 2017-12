Dec 7 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES CLINICAL UPDATES TO TIVOZANIB AND FICLATUZUMAB PROGRAMS

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FOR TIVOZANIB, ENROLLMENT COMPLETE IN PHASE 2 PORTION OF PHASE 1/2 TINIVO TRIAL IN ADVANCED RCC

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FOR FICLATUZUMAB, PHASE 2 STUDY OF FICLATUZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH CETUXIMAB IN HNSCC INITIATED