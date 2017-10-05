FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals- Tivo-3 study will continue as planned without modification
2017年10月5日

BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals- Tivo-3 study will continue as planned without modification

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announces completion of Tivo-3 study futility analysis with no changes to study protocol​

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍study will continue as planned without modification.​

* Aveo - ‍analysis did not allow for early stopping due to efficacy to assure adequate follow-up for key secondary endpoint of overall survival​

* Aveo - ‍continues to expect Tivo-3 to read out in Q1 of 2018​

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expansion portion of trial is expected to enroll an additional 20 subjects​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

