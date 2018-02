Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ANNOUNCES EUSA PHARMA GRANTED POSITIVE NICE RECOMMENDATION FOR FOTIVDA® (TIVOZANIB) AS FIRST LINE TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍RECOMMENDATION TRIGGERS $2MLN MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM EUSA TO AVEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: