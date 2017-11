BRIEF-Avery Dennison enters fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp:

* Says on Nov 8, co entered fourth amended and restated credit agreement amending amended agreement dated as of October 3, 2014 - SEC filing​

* Says under the credit agreement, company may borrow up to an aggregate of $800 million in revolving loans ‍​

* Says ‍commitments under credit agreement may be increased by up to an aggregate of $300 million upon Company’s request​

* Says maturity date is Nov 8, 2022; however, company may request that commitments be extended for one-year periods under some conditions