FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 中午12点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc - results for the three months ended 30 September 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍ revenues of US$25.5 million, a 32 pct increase on Q2 2017, from gold sales of 19,797 ounces​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly total gold production was 19,885 ounces, a 26 pct increase on prior quarter, and a 38 pct increase on Q3 2016​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million, a fivefold increase on Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below