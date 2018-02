Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT TO ITS BOARD OF CRAIG HAYMAN AS CEO WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF 19 FEBRUARY 2018. CRAIG WILL BE BASED IN UK

‍HAYMAN IS JOINING FROM PTC INC, WHERE HE HAS MOST RECENTLY BEEN CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER