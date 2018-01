BRIEF-Avexis Announces Expanded Clinical Development Program For AVXS-101 In Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* AVEXIS ANNOUNCES EXPANDED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR AVXS-101 IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* AVEXIS - TO EXPAND STUDY OF AVXS-101 INTO ADDITIONAL SMA POPULATIONS INCLUDING PRE-SYMPTOMATIC, OLDER PEDIATRIC TYPE 2 AND TYPE 3 SMA PATIENTS

* AVEXIS INC - ‍PLANS TO INITIATE THREE STUDIES TO FURTHER EVALUATE AVXS-101, INCLUDING IN NEW SMA PATIENT POPULATIONS​

* AVEXIS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO INITIATE PIVOTAL TRIAL OF AVXS-101 IN SMA TYPE 1 IN EUROPE​ IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: