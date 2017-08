Aug 10 (Reuters) - AveXis Inc-

* AveXis reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $2.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AveXis Inc- AveXis on track to submit potency assay data to fda in august​

* AveXis Inc- ‍remain on track to conduct an end-of-phase 1 meeting with FDA to further inform regulatory pathway for avxs-101​