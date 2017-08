July 27 (Reuters) - Avianca Holdings Sa

* Avianca suspends flights to and from Caracas beginning today

* ‍Avianca says due to operational limitations reported in past few hours, Avianca has decided to suspend its operations to and from Venezuela as of July 27 ​

* Avianca - Passengers with reservations on Venezuela flights scheduled for this week are being accommodated on flights from other airlines based on availability