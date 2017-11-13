FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviat Networks Q1 revenue fell 3.5 pct to $56.2 million
2017年11月13日 / 晚上9点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Aviat Networks Q1 revenue fell 3.5 pct to $56.2 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Aviat Networks Inc

* Aviat Networks announces first quarter of fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 3.5 percent to $56.2 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $245 million to $255 million

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $60 million to $63 million

* Aviat Networks Inc sees ‍Q2 non-GAAP gross margins in range of 31.5 pct and 33.0 pct​

* Aviat Networks Inc sees ‍2018 full year non-GAAP gross margins between 31.5 pct to 32.5 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

