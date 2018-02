Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aviat Networks Inc:

* AVIAT NETWORKS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE FELL 9.9 PERCENT TO $61.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $245 MILLION TO $255 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $62 MILLION TO $65 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: