BRIEF-Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment commercial alliance underway following successful launch

June 30 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment; commercial alliance underway following successful launch

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍avid and jetsen have agreed to amend terms of previously announced securities purchase agreement​

* Avid Technology Inc - outside date when either party is permitted to terminate agreement has been extended

* Avid Technology says jetsen to invest $18.16 million in avid in return for minority stake in co of between 4.5% and 8.9%​

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍transaction is now expected to close in q4 of this year​