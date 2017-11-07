BRIEF-Avigilon reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.29

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp:

* Avigilon Corporation reports record third quarter 2017 results

* Avigilon updates and raises fiscal year 2017 annual guidance​

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly ‍ revenue of $108.2 million, compared with $95.8 million in Q3 2016​

* Sees Fiscal Year 2017 ‍revenue between $400 million and $410 million, tightening previous range of $390 million to $425 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $407.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: