FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avigilon reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.29
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点04分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Avigilon reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.29

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp:

* Avigilon Corporation reports record third quarter 2017 results

* Avigilon updates and raises fiscal year 2017 annual guidance​

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly ‍ revenue of $108.2 million, compared with $95.8 million in Q3 2016​

* Sees Fiscal Year 2017 ‍revenue between $400 million and $410 million, tightening previous range of $390 million to $425 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $407.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below