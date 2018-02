BRIEF-Avinger Enteres Into Amendment Of Loan Agreement With CRG Partners

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER - ON FEB 14, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO SEPT. 22, 2015 TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CRG PARTNERS III L.P., CERTAIN AFFILIATED FUNDS

* AVINGER SAYS AMENDMENT AMENDED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND INTEREST ONLY PAYMENT PERIOD THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021 - SEC FILING

* AVINGER SAYS AMENDMENT AMENDED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE TO JUNE 30, 2023

* AVINGER SAYS AMENDMENT AMENDED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CRG PARTNERS III L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS WITH BOARD OBSERVER RIGHTS Source text: (bit.ly/2Cm8LvE) Further company coverage: